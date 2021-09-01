Samantha Akkineni’s absence from father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday celebration fuels divorce rumours

The South film industry is abuzz with rumours of trouble in Samantha Akkineni’s marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. The murmurs of discontent started when Samantha removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages.

So far, both the parties have kept quiet on the issue. But Samantha’s absence from Nagarjuna’s 62nd birthday celebration on August 29, sent rumour mills in an overdrive over an eminent divorce.

A close actor-friend of Nagarjuna reveals there are most definitely cracks in Samantha and Naga’s relationship. “We don’t know what the problem is. But the family is keen on sorting out the differences. Nagarjuna is close to Samantha. He treats her more like a daughter than a daughter-in-law. He is playing peacemaker between the couple. Hopefully, the differences will be resolved.”

The couple met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu romantic drama, Ye Maaya Chesave, and tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

