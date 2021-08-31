Kartik Aaryan roped in for Anees Bazmee's upcoming romantic drama?

They collaborated for the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now it looks like Kartik Aaryan has once again finalised a place in director Anees Bazmee’s next. As per the grapevine, Kartik will be the leading man in the yet to be titled film. It will see Anees return to the romantic genre after 23 years!

The filmmaker’s last romantic outing on the silver screen was the Ajay Devgn and Kajol mega-hit Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. Anees is mostly known for comedies. Quip him about it and he shares, “Yes, I’ve written a love story during the lockdown. But it isn’t as if I’m giving up comedies. Making people laugh specially in these trying times is an art. Why would I want to give it up?” Kartik also has signed a slew of films like Freddy, Dhamaka, Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Shehzaada and Captain India.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:03 AM IST