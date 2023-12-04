 Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's Film Secures Successful Weekend Despite Animal Buzz
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSam Bahadur Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's Film Secures Successful Weekend Despite Animal Buzz

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's Film Secures Successful Weekend Despite Animal Buzz

Sam Bahadur, which opened with a decent Rs 5.50 crore on December 1, Friday, saw almost double the numbers on its second day, with Rs 9 crore.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
article-image

Despite a clash with the blockbuster Animal, Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, has been going strong and steady at the box office. The film ended its first weekend on quite a positive and high note as it earned over Rs 25 crore by the end of Sunday.

Sam Bahadur, which opened with a decent Rs 5.50 crore on December 1, Friday, saw almost double the numbers on its second day, with Rs 9 crore.

And on Sunday, which was the film's third day at the theatres, Sam Bahadur raked in a whopping Rs 10 crore, with which the total box office collection of the film has now mounted to Rs 25.55 crore.

The film has been facing a tough competition from Animal, which has already entered the Rs 200 crore club in just three days, but nevertheless, the audience has only good things to say about Sam Bahadur.

In the film, Vicky is seen donning the uniform once again, and this time, stepping into the shoes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Read Also
Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Enters ₹200 Crore...
article-image

In his career spanning over four decades and five wars, Manekshaw achieved some of the biggest milestones for the Indian Army, and he also played a major role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Vicky, who prepped for the role and shot the film over almost two years, is being lauded for his performance as Manekshaw, and with the film, he has added yet another illustrious feather to his hat.

Besides Vicky, the Meghna Gulzar-directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Govind Namdev, and others in key roles.

Read Also
Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's Film Secures Successful Weekend Despite Animal Buzz

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's Film Secures Successful Weekend Despite Animal Buzz

Ajay Devgn Injured While Shooting Action Sequence For Singham Again 

Ajay Devgn Injured While Shooting Action Sequence For Singham Again 

Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Enters ₹200 Crore...

Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Enters ₹200 Crore...

Sonakshi Sinha Poses With Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal At Sharmin Segal’s Wedding Reception

Sonakshi Sinha Poses With Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal At Sharmin Segal’s Wedding Reception

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Announces Break Up With Samarth Jurel, Says Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar 'Knows'...

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Announces Break Up With Samarth Jurel, Says Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar 'Knows'...