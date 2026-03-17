Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Have Chinese Song Composed By Himesh Reshammiya: Report

Chinese Song Planned For Salman’s Galwan Film | YouTube

Battle of Galwan, now titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is one of Salman Khan’s most-anticipated films. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese armed forces. A latest report suggests that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace will also feature a Chinese song.

Chinese Song Planned For Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Film

According to Mid-Day, Salman, who plays late Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, began shooting in Ladakh in September 2025 and was nearing completion by mid-December. However, since February 2026, Apoorva and Salman have been reshooting portions of the film in Mumbai, adding new scenes with nearly 40 additional days of work planned.

"They are also planning to film a Chinese song that will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Salman will shoot the number as soon as it has been finalised and recorded," added the report.

Why Battle Of Galwan Is Now Titled Maatrubhumi

Apoorva, speaking to Hindustan Times, revealed that the decision was not an 'overnight' one, nor did it happen out of the blue.

"Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles- Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight," said Apoorva.

'It Reflects The Soul Of The Story'

Apoorva further stated that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures the emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully and reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. He added that there is also a song in the film with the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more appropriate.

Battle Of Galwan stars Chitrangada Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others.