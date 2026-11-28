No Cuts, No Disclaimers For Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi |

Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi was slated for release in April this year, but the movie was postponed. There were reports that the makers reshot the film as there were objections from the Ministry of Defence. At the trailer launch, Salman clarified that there were no such issues, and the delay was because of the VFX work.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood, the film has received a U/A 16+ certificate without any cuts or modifications, and even disclaimers have not been added to the movie. However, explaining why Maatrubhumi got a smooth clearance from the CBFC, an insider told the portal, “The film went through certain changes as asked by the Government of India. The makers made those changes and showed it to the relevant authorities. They okayed it, after which the film was submitted to the CBFC, as is the process. Since the government authorities had already given their nod, the CBFC found no reason to make any further changes or modifications.”

The portal also revealed that while usually the digital signature of the CEO of the CBFC, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, is on the certificate, for Maatrubhumi, the certificate has been signed by the CBFC chairman, Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

Maatrubhumi runtime

The runtime of Maatrubhumi is 154.12 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds long.

Maatrubhumi release date

After it was postponed from April, there were multiple reports about the film's release date. Reportedly, the makers were also planning to release it during Independence Day weekend, and later, finally, November 20, 2026, was locked as the release date. However, due to VFX work, Salman said that the film has been pushed, and it will hit the big screens on December 4, 2026.

Maatrubhumi won't get a solo release, as Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha is also slated to hit the big screens on the same date.

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