 Salman Khan's Female Fan Hugs Him, Gets Emotional After Meeting The Dabangg Star In Doha - Watch Video
Salman Khan is all set to have the Da-Bangg concert in Doha on Friday (November 14), and the superstar, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others, attended a press conference on Thursday (November 13). There, he also met his fans, and a female fan got emotional after meeting her favourite star.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
The fan took to Instagram to share her video with Salman, and captioned it as, "I manifested this moment very badly this time , and the universe delivered. Still feels unreal — met my star, my childhood crush, my hero @beingsalmankhan 💖 (sic)."

"Over the moon, in Salman land forever! still feels like a dream I never want to wake up from (sic)," she further added.

Salman Khan's Prep Before The Show

Salman on Friday shared a picture from Doha in which he is seen stretching his leg. He has captioned the post as, "Aahhhhaaa." Fans are going gaga over his fitness. Check out the post below...

Sonakshi Sinha Skips The Da-Bangg Tour

Earlier, when the Da-Bangg tour in Doha was announced, Sonakshi was supposed to be a part of it. However, in the recent poster, the actress was not there.

Soon, netizens started speculating that she is pregnant, and that's why she skipped it. However, Sonakshi has not given any statement about it.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The film is slated to release in 2026, but the exact release date is not yet been announced.

Fans of Salman are eagerly waiting for the movie as he will be seen playing the role of an Army office in it. The actor's last release Sikandar had failed to impress the audience, so there are a lot of expectations from Battle Of Galwan.

