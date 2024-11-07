 Salman Khan's Ex-GF Somy Ali Clarifies She Did NOT Say Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Murdered' During Explosive Reddit AMA: 'I Can't Type...'
Former actress Somy Ali clarified that her purpose in participating in the Reddit AMA session was to promote her NGO No More Tears. She stated that the comments about Salman Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput was made by Akshay Sharma, the Vice President of her NGO, on her behalf. During the session, Somy had stated that SSR was 'murdered' and he also accused Salman of abusing her physically

Actress and social worker Somy Ali has finally broken her silence regarding the controversial AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit that sparked widespread discussion. On Thursday (November 7), Ali took to her Instagram handle and posted her photo alongside a lengthy note, clarifying that her purpose in participating in AMA session was solely to promote her NGO No More Tears.

She wrote, "I want to take a moment to address the recent controversy surrounding a Reddit session that has gone viral. My purpose in participating in the session was solely to promote No More Tears, my NGO dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. Unfortunately, some comments made in my name by Akshay Sharma, the Vice President of No More Tears about Salman Khan and even Sushant Singh Rajput's death without my knowledge or approval, led to a wave of misinterpretations and distractions. Everyone knows I can't type so fast in a live session."

Somy added, "I've spent the past 17 years deeply committed to helping survivors of abuse and trafficking, and it is incredibly disappointing to see the narrative shift toward unrelated and controversial topics. I have no interest in discussing individuals from my past or anything beyond the work we do at No More Tears. I agreed to the session to raise awareness of my NGO's mission, not to create controversy."

"I am no more interested in giving zoom video interviews where they ask only about Salman to raise TRP of their news shows. Moving forward, I will be limiting my media interactions to ensure the focus remains on No More Tears. After living quietly for 14 years, I only started speaking with the media three years ago to help raise awareness for my work. This exposure has helped build support for the organization, and I'm immensely grateful for those who have joined in our mission. Despite facing trolling and negativity, I remain focused and determined. I appeal to everyone to join me in stopping abuse of any kind. We are all humans, deserving of equal rights and a life of dignity. As Rajesh Khanna beautifully said, 'Zindagi bahut khoobsurat hai, jeene ka salika aana chhaiye' - Life is very beautiful; one must know how to live it," the post further read.

During her #AskMeAnything session on Reddit, Somy Ali has made controversial claims about Salman Khan and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the Reddit users asked Somy to reveal lesser-known facts about Bollywood, questioning, "What secrets are kept hidden out of fear?" The user also asked, "What's the most disturbing aspect of the movie industry?"

In her reply, Ali stated, "Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, in fact, he was murdered. We still know what happened with Jiah Khan as she was pregnant and hanging from a ceiling fan and Suraj Pancholi went to Salman for advice which concluded in Jiah's death."

Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with Salman Khan for about eight years, also made controversial remarks about the actor. In an interview with us, she mentioned that Khan is even worse than the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

