 Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: 'AIIMS Dr Changed Autopsy Report'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: 'AIIMS Dr Changed Autopsy Report'

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: 'AIIMS Dr Changed Autopsy Report'

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and his autopsy report, concluding that the actor died by suicide, was changed. In October 2020, the AIIMS medical board had ruled out murder in the death of Sushant and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide." During her AMA session on Reddit, Somy also made startling claims about Salman Khan

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, former actress Somy Ali, has made shocking claims related to the Hindi film industry during her explosive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit recently. She also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and his autopsy report, concluding that the actor died by suicide, was changed.

During the AMA session, Somy was asked, "What do you think about the Sushant Singh case? The way he was cornered by Bollywood is really disheartening."

To this, Somy replied, "He was murdered and was changed to look like a suicide. Ask AIIMS Dr. Sudhir Gupta who changed his autopsy report. Why?"

Screenshots of Somy's response have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

FPJ Shorts
Imane Khelif Row: What Is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency? How Does The Rare Genetic Disorder Impact Sexual Development
Imane Khelif Row: What Is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency? How Does The Rare Genetic Disorder Impact Sexual Development
Wikipedia On Notice: Centre Points Out Inaccuracies And Biases In Website's Content
Wikipedia On Notice: Centre Points Out Inaccuracies And Biases In Website's Content
'Stop Glorifying Gangsters': Meesho And Flipkart Under Fire For Selling Lawrence Bishnoi T-Shirts
'Stop Glorifying Gangsters': Meesho And Flipkart Under Fire For Selling Lawrence Bishnoi T-Shirts
This Chilling Video Is Not Exactly What You Think It Is; It's Going Viral & Making Netizens Say 'OMG'
This Chilling Video Is Not Exactly What You Think It Is; It's Going Viral & Making Netizens Say 'OMG'

Another Reddit user asked Somy, "How do you look at current scenario of past relationship? What justice you are looking at this phase of life now?" To this, the former actress replied, "Justice for SSR, Jiah Khan and others is needed. How about Ravindra Patil? Google what happened to him."

Read Also
Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community
article-image

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In October 2020, the AIIMS medical board had ruled out murder in the death of Sushant and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide."

According to reports, a six-member team of forensic doctors had dismissed allegations of "poisoning and strangling."

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is the Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, formed in the actor's death case, had reportedly stated that there were no injuries on the body other than (that) of hanging. "There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide," he added.

The actor was found hanging in the bedroom of his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Read Also
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court Rejects CBI's 'Frivolous' Plea Against Rhea Chakraborty
article-image

Somy Ali's explosive Reddit AMA

Meanwhile, Somy also made several startling claims about Salman Khan amid the actor's conflict with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. She stated that the Dabangg star had "eight-night stands" when they were together in the 1990s.

A Reddit user asked her why she left Bollywood, and replying to this, she mentioned, "Because I was tired of Salman's 8-night stands, not one. Also, I didn't appreciate being physically and verbally abused on a daily basis."

Somy added, "I left when a boyfriend was with some new girl named Ash! I was tired of his 8 nightstands! And I finished my education."

The former actress went on to claim that her Bollywood comeback has been blocked numerous times, allegedly by a former boyfriend.

Somy Ali is unhinged in AMA - Part 1 - SSR murdered; Bhai sleeps n gives STD; Forces abortions; Tharki Akki
byu/RajaHindustaani inBollyBlindsNGossip
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hum Saath Saath Hai Singer Sharda Sinha On Ventilator, PM Modi Assures Support For Treatment

Hum Saath Saath Hai Singer Sharda Sinha On Ventilator, PM Modi Assures Support For Treatment

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: 'AIIMS Dr Changed...

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: 'AIIMS Dr Changed...

Rupali Ganguly Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Husband Ashwin Verma Amid Shocking Allegations By...

Rupali Ganguly Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Husband Ashwin Verma Amid Shocking Allegations By...

'Apologise Or Pay ₹5 Crore': Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Man Claiming To Be Lawrence...

'Apologise Or Pay ₹5 Crore': Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Man Claiming To Be Lawrence...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘My Perfume Is Pretty Expensive..,’ Says Eisha Singh To Kashish Kapoor On...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘My Perfume Is Pretty Expensive..,’ Says Eisha Singh To Kashish Kapoor On...