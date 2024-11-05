Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: 'AIIMS Dr Changed Autopsy Report'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, former actress Somy Ali, has made shocking claims related to the Hindi film industry during her explosive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit recently. She also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and his autopsy report, concluding that the actor died by suicide, was changed.

During the AMA session, Somy was asked, "What do you think about the Sushant Singh case? The way he was cornered by Bollywood is really disheartening."

To this, Somy replied, "He was murdered and was changed to look like a suicide. Ask AIIMS Dr. Sudhir Gupta who changed his autopsy report. Why?"

Screenshots of Somy's response have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Another Reddit user asked Somy, "How do you look at current scenario of past relationship? What justice you are looking at this phase of life now?" To this, the former actress replied, "Justice for SSR, Jiah Khan and others is needed. How about Ravindra Patil? Google what happened to him."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In October 2020, the AIIMS medical board had ruled out murder in the death of Sushant and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide."

According to reports, a six-member team of forensic doctors had dismissed allegations of "poisoning and strangling."

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is the Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, formed in the actor's death case, had reportedly stated that there were no injuries on the body other than (that) of hanging. "There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide," he added.

The actor was found hanging in the bedroom of his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Somy Ali's explosive Reddit AMA

Meanwhile, Somy also made several startling claims about Salman Khan amid the actor's conflict with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. She stated that the Dabangg star had "eight-night stands" when they were together in the 1990s.

A Reddit user asked her why she left Bollywood, and replying to this, she mentioned, "Because I was tired of Salman's 8-night stands, not one. Also, I didn't appreciate being physically and verbally abused on a daily basis."

Somy added, "I left when a boyfriend was with some new girl named Ash! I was tired of his 8 nightstands! And I finished my education."

The former actress went on to claim that her Bollywood comeback has been blocked numerous times, allegedly by a former boyfriend.