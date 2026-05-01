Salman Khan's Cameo In Raja Shivaji Goes Viral, Fans Cheer Loudly In Theatres As He Appears Alongside Riteish Deshmukh - VIDEO

Salman Khan's Cameo In Raja Shivaji Goes Viral | Photo Via X

Riteish Deshmukh's much-awaited film Raja Shivaji finally hit theatres on Friday, May 1. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as the film released today, excited fans who caught early shows took to social media to share clips of superstar Salman Khan's surprise cameo, which has now created a massive buzz online. Several videos from cinema halls also showed audiences cheering loudly and whistling as the superstar appeared on screen alongside Riteish.

Salman Khan's Cameo In Raja Shivaji Goes Viral

Viral videos on X (formerly Twitter) show Salman as Jiva Mahala in a powerful cameo, playing Shivaji's bodyguard. Clips shared by fans show the 60-year-old actor making a strong entry dressed in an orange turban and kurta, with a sword in hand. He sports a moustache and a tilak on his forehead, standing alongside Riteish, who portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film, while delivering powerful dialogues in Marathi.

Check it out:

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Superstar Salman Khan's powerful cameo in Raja Shivaji 💀❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/eRylWeHKva — 𝕭𝕺𝕾𝕾⚡ (@Tera_Baap_x9) May 1, 2026

Netizens React

The audience in theatres erupted in loud cheers and applause as Salman Khan made his entry in Raja Shivaji. Fans also praised his performance in the film. A user on X wrote, "Screen presence of #Salmankhan in cameo is so huge in Raja Shivaji..he literally nailed it." Another wrote, "#SalmanKhan as JIVA MAHAL in #RajaShivaji. Ritesh Deshmukh really brings out Salman Khan's INTENSE SCREEN PRESENCE in this one..What a FIERY CAMEO..!!!"

"Just saw the cameo… what a powerful visual! What a look pure iconic stuff by Salman Khan. As Jiva Mahala in #RajaShivaji… absolutely loved it! Theatres are going to explode with whistles & claps!," said another user.

Raja Shivaji Cast

The film also stars Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte, among others.

Released in Marathi and Hindi, Raja Shivaji is written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh and is reportedly the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film also marks the debut of his son, Rahyl Deshmukh, who plays Young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.