Raja Shivaji Advance Booking Report: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Sells More Than 48K Tickets

Raja Shivaji Trailer | YouTube

Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji, which is a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The film is slated to release in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu, and the advance booking for Hindi and Marathi has started.

According to Sacnilk, for its first day, Raja Shivaji has sold more than 48K tickets (Hindi and Marathi) till now. The Hindi version has sold over 2K tickets, and the Marathi version has sold more than 45K tickets.

Till now, during the advance booking, the movie, for its day one, has collected Rs. 1.25 crore (both languages) without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 1.77 crore. There are still around two more days (Wednesday and Thursday) left for the film to earn before it hits the big screens. So, let's wait and watch what opening Raja Shivaji will get at the box office.

Raja Shivaji Cast

Apart from Riteish, Raja Shivaji also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Even Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

Raja Shivaji Runtime

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Raja Shivaji's Hindi version and Marathi version have different runtimes. The runtime of the Hindi version is 187.05 minutes long, which means it is 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 5 seconds long. Meanwhile, the Marathi version's runtime is 195.05 minutes, which is 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 5 seconds.

A source told the portal, “Usually, two versions of a film have the exact same duration. However, Riteish Deshmukh has tried a novel experiment and kept the narrative crisp for the Hindi audience. Meanwhile, for the Marathi audience, which would probably be more attracted to the film due to the local flavour, the actor-director has gone for a longer version.”