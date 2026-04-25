Raja Shivaji's Runtime To Be Over 3 Hours; Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Gets U/A 16+ Certificate From CBFC: Report

Raja Shivaji First Look | Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen in the Marathi film Raja Shivaji, which will also be released in Hindi and Telugu. The actor has also directed the film, and the trailer and the songs have grabbed everyone's attention. The audience is excited to watch the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screens, and reported that Raja Shivaji's runtime is over three hours.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie's certification process was completed on April 24, 2026, and the Central Board of Certification gave Raja Shivaji a U/A 16+ certificate. The portal has reported that the runtime on the certificate is 195.05 minutes, which means it is 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 5 seconds long.

CBFC’s Examining Committee told the makers to make a few modifications in the film. CBFC asked them to improve the disclaimer by making it clearer and stronger and to include a voiceover. They were also told to add an explanation about why the film is titled Raja Shivaji.

The makers were told to provide proper documents for all the historical references used in Raja Shivaji and also submit the film's script with dialogues and songs. The CBFC also asked them to mention specific dates for important events shown in the film and add text slides to give more historical context.

When it comes to cuts in the film, a scene showing a young boy’s throat being slit had to be replaced with an appropriate shot, and some muted visuals needed proper audio to be added.

Raja Shivaji Cast

Apart from Riteish, Raja Shivaji also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Even Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

With such an amazing star cast, the expectations from Raja Shivaji are quite high.