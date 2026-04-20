Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's 10-Year-Old Son Rahyl Makes Acting Debut; Know About His Role - VIDEO

The recently released trailer of Raja Shivaji sparked conversations for more than just its scale and star-studded cast. One moment that has caught attention is the brief appearance of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza’s 10-year-old son, Rahyl Deshmukh, who made his acting debut in the film.

Rahyl is seen portraying a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historical drama. In the trailer, he appears in a short scene sharing a conversation with his brother, offering a glimpse into the early life of the iconic warrior king. While the clip is brief, it has already become a talking point among viewers.

Born on June 2, 2016, Rahyl is the second son of Riteish and Genelia. The couple, who are quite active on social media, often share candid moments with their children, but have not officially spoken about Rahyl’s debut in the film so far.

Beyond Rahyl’s debut, Raja Shivaji promises to be a grand cinematic experience. The trailer showcases a visually rich narrative that traces the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, blending scale with storytelling. The film aims to bring history to life on a grand scale.

The film features a large ensemble cast from both Hindi and Marathi cinema, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte, among others.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company. It is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026, in both Marathi and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Riteish has also officially confirmed that superstar Salman Khan will be part of Raja Shivaji. The actor-filmmaker, who hosts Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, stated during a recent episode of the show, "Salman Khan is playing a major role in Raja Shivaji."