'Goosebumps': Raja Shivaji Anthem Chhatrapati Out; Netizens Praise Ajay-Atul's Music - Watch Video

Raja Shivaji Anthem Chhatrapati | YouTube

The teaser of Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji was released a few days ago, and it received a good response from netizens. While Ritiesh plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. On Wednesday, the makers released the first track of the film titled Chhatrapati.

The song is composed by Ajay-Atul, and the former has sung it. Riteish took to social media to share the song with his fans. He posted, "छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांची सिंहगर्जना घुमणार... हिंदवी स्वराज्यासाठी, रयतेसाठी आणि मराठी मातीसाठी! अजय-अतुल आपल्या सुरांनी सजवणार छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांचा पराक्रम! सादर करीत आहोत, राजा शिवाजी अँथम 'छत्रपती' (The lion roar of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will resound... for Hindavi Swarajya, for the people and for the Marathi soil! Ajay-Atul will embellish the feat of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with their melodies! Presenting, Raja Shivaji Anthem 'Chhatrapati')." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Raja Shivaji Anthem Chhatrapati

Reacting to the song, an Instagram user commented, "Best tribute to ours legend Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "This is infinite times better music than that of ar rehmans music in chava (sic)."

One more Instagram user wrote, "Wide Frames, Large Scale 🔥🔥 Goosebumps (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Raja Shivaji Release Date

Raja Shivaji is slated to release on May 1, 2026. It is a Marathi film, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu as well.

The Riteish Deshmukh directorial won't get a solo release. It will clash at the box office with movies like Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2. While the former is a Hindi film, the latter is a sequel to a successful Hollywood movie. So, let's wait and watch which film will win the box office race.