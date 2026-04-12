Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji Anthem Release POSTPONED After Asha Bhosle's Death: 'Voice That Ruled Hearts Has Fallen Silent...'

Chhatrapati Anthem Postponed After Asha Bhosle's Death | Photo Via Instagram

Asha Bhosle’s sudden demise has left the world in shock. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday (April 12) at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure, a day after she was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital. As a mark of respect, Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji anthem 'Chhatrapati', which was scheduled to release on April 13, has now been postponed.

Chhatrapati Anthem Postponed After Asha Bhosle's Death

On X, the production house Jio Studios issued a statement confirming that the ‘Chhatrapati’ anthem has now been pushed. "The voice that ruled our hearts for decades has fallen silent today. With the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we mourn the loss of a golden chapter in music. As a mark of respect, we are postponing the release of the Raja Shivaji anthem, ‘Chhatrapati.' A new date will be announced soon," they wrote.

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The Chhatrapati anthem features music by Ajay-Atul and is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish in the title role, with Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

After the teaser of Raja Shivaji was unveiled, netizens criticised it. The makers released the 2-minute-31-second teaser on March 31, introducing audiences to the grand historical drama. Despite its scale and star-studded cast, a section of viewers felt the teaser did not live up to expectations surrounding the story of one of India’s most revered historical figures.

Raja Shivaji is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.