Raja Shivaji Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Starrer Promises A Grand Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Watch

Raja Shivaji Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Riteish Deshmukh starrer and directorial, Raja Shivaji, has been released. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at an event, which was attended by Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, and the other cast of the film. Riteish took to social media to share the trailer with his fans.

He captioned the post as, "युक्ती, शक्ती आणि भक्तीच्या अजरामर शौर्यगाथेचे साक्षीदार व्हा! 🙏🏻 अभिमानाने सादर करीत आहोत, 'राजा शिवाजी' सिनेमाचा ट्रेलर ‘हिंदवी स्वराज्याचे संस्थापक‘ 🚩 छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या जीवनावर आधारित ‘राजा शिवाजी’ १ मे २०२६ पासून चित्रपटगृहात प्रदर्शित! मराठी, हिंदी आणि तेलुगू (Witness the immortal heroic story of wit, power and devotion! 🙏🏻 Proudly presenting the trailer of the movie 'Raja Shivaji' 'Founder of Hindavi Swarajya' 🚩 Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, 'Raja Shivaji' will be released in theaters from 1st May 2026! Marathi, Hindi and Telugu)."

The trailer of Raja Shivaji is quite impressive. The movie promises to be a grand tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the trailer, there's action, romance, drama, and amazing music by Ajay-Atul.

The film stars some of the best talents from the Indian film industry. Riteish, Vidya, Abhishek, and Genelia grab our attention in the trailer with their performance. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt looks repetitive, as he once again will be seen playing a negative role in the film. The actor had earlier portrayed a similar role in the film Panipat.

Netizens Praise Raja Shivaji Trailer

Well, the trailer has impressed the netizens, and they are praising it on social media. A netizen commented, "What could be better than this... Really the number one trailer (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Goosebumps after watching the trailer..... Liked the trailer @riteishd Dada and @geneliad sister-in-law.... I have it. Shivaji Maharaj's character looks good... (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "May you get great success with the blessings of Mother Tulja Bhavani and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Raja Shivaji Release Date

Raja Shivaji is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The film will be released in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu.