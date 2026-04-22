'Answer To Your Question Is There In Movie': Raja Shivaji Actor Riteish Deshmukh Reacts After BJP Worker Accuses Him Of Manipulating & Insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's History

Raja Shivaji Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Raja Shivaji was released a couple of days ago. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, and he has also directed it. One scene from the trailer has become the topic of discussion on social media, in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Riteish) is showing Wagh Nakh to a character openly. Meanwhile, a few netizens are claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had hidden the Wagh Nakh until Afzal Khan attacked him.

BJP's Suresh Nakhua also took to X to accuse Riteish of manipulating and insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history. He tweeted, "The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack. It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal. WHY IS @RITEISHD MANIPULATING & INSULTING CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ'S & MAHARASHTRA'S HISTORY, LEGACY & PRIDE ??? (sic)."

The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack.



It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal.



WHY IS @RITEISHD… https://t.co/u3yls4ojPf pic.twitter.com/CWvAgKagmB — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) April 22, 2026

Reacting to Nakhua's tweet, Riteish wrote, "Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai (sic)."

Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/RyzDUnpl4x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 22, 2026

After Riteish reacted, Nakhua again tweeted, "So the truth is ‘inside the film’? "Watch the film for answers" is fine for fiction, not history. When depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the trailer itself should answer questions, not raise them. Interesting strategy : Market Doubt, Sell Clarification (sic)."

So the truth is ‘inside the film’?



"Watch the film for answers" is fine for fiction, not history.



When depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the trailer itself should answer questions, not raise them.



Interesting strategy : Market Doubt, Sell Clarification. https://t.co/uaWksP411C — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) April 22, 2026

Raja Shivaji Trailer

The trailer of Raja Shivaji has mostly received positive reviews from netizens, and the music by Ajay-Atul has grabbed everyone's attention. The audience is looking forward to the movie, as it features some of the most talented actors from the Indian film industry.

Apart from Riteish, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Even Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Raja Shivaji.

Raja Shivaji Release Date

Raja Shivaji is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The film will hit the big screens in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.