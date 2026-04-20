Video: Riteish Deshmukh Gets Emotional As He Talks About Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Raja Shivaji, Genelia Also Breaks Down

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh turned emotional at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Raja Shivaji in Mumbai on Monday (April 20). The event saw the presence of several cast members, including Genelia D'Souza, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan and Bhagyashree, who shared their experiences of working on the film.

However, it was Riteish’s heartfelt speech that stood out. A video from the event shows the actor breaking down as he spoke about portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen.

Recalling a childhood memory, Riteish said in Marathi, "I was in school when, during my annual function, my friend played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I was his Mavala. On that stage, I proudly offered him 'mujara' and on this stage today, I'm the same mavala.. trying to offer my respectful 'mujara' to Maharaj."

He continued, "I don't have to tell you all what Maharaj is. We breathe in this soil, we lived Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When we were kids, we built forts, put saffron flags on them, cannons as well, always thought that we were his Mavalas.. never thought that i myself were Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Struggling to hold back tears, the actor spoke about the responsibility of portraying such a revered figure. "Any art form done on Maharaj.. it is done with a lot of respect, devotion, belief and love...I believe that whoever gets the chance of portraying 'Shiv Roop'.. be it a small child.. on any stage.. at his school, on Diwali or even on Shiv Jayanti.. be it a play or a serial or anywhere.. it is that individual's honour to play this role," he added.

Riteish appeared overwhelmed with emotion during the speech and found it difficult to continue at one point. His actress-wife, Genelia, was also seen getting teary-eyed and briefly turning away from the audience to compose herself.

The actor also expressed gratitude towards his co-stars, especially Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, for their support throughout the film.

Raja Shivaji is being positioned as a large-scale historical drama that traces the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film features a wide ensemble cast, including Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amol Gupte.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026, in Marathi and Hindi.