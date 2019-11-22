Entertainment

Updated on

Salman Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh come together to celebrate Helen’s 81st birthday

By FPJ Web Desk

Helen has worked in several popular films including Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Man Mandir (1971), Geeta Mera Naam (1974), Don (1978)

Salman Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh come together to celebrate Helen’s 81st birthday
Salman Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh come together to celebrate Helen’s 81st birthday

One of the most iconic divas in Bollywood till date, Helen celebrated her 81st birthday yesterday, November 21. The dancing queen’s bash was attended by her family including Arpita Khan with her son Ahil, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Salim Khan, who came at Sohail's residence.

Apart from that, legendary actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Romanian singer Iulia Vantur also joined the party. Helen posed for the shutterbugs with the entire family and guests, before they left. The ‘Piya Tu’ diva looked stylish in her beautiful ethnic outfit in the hues of black and silver.

Arpita Khan with son Ahil
Arpita Khan with son Ahil
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma
Alvira Agnihotri
Alvira Agnihotri
Iulia Vantur
Iulia Vantur
Salman Khan with father Salim Khan
Salman Khan with father Salim Khan
Helen with entire family
Helen with entire family
Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh
Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Asha and Helen have worked in several films together including Hum Hindustani (1960), Teesri Manzil (1966), Shikar (1968), Heera (1973), to name a few.

Not just as a dancer, but Helen has worked in several popular films including Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Man Mandir (1971), Geeta Mera Naam (1974), Don (1978), Intaquam (1969), Jewel Thief (1967), Hulchul (1971).

Her famous songs include Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu from the film Howrah Bridge (1958), Aa Jaane Jaan from Intaquam (1969) and Ye Mera Dil from Don (1978).

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in