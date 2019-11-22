Salman Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh come together to celebrate Helen’s 81st birthday

One of the most iconic divas in Bollywood till date, Helen celebrated her 81st birthday yesterday, November 21. The dancing queen’s bash was attended by her family including Arpita Khan with her son Ahil, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Salim Khan, who came at Sohail's residence.
Apart from that, legendary actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Romanian singer Iulia Vantur also joined the party. Helen posed for the shutterbugs with the entire family and guests, before they left. The ‘Piya Tu’ diva looked stylish in her beautiful ethnic outfit in the hues of black and silver.
Asha and Helen have worked in several films together including Hum Hindustani (1960), Teesri Manzil (1966), Shikar (1968), Heera (1973), to name a few.
Not just as a dancer, but Helen has worked in several popular films including Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Man Mandir (1971), Geeta Mera Naam (1974), Don (1978), Intaquam (1969), Jewel Thief (1967), Hulchul (1971).
Her famous songs include Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu from the film Howrah Bridge (1958), Aa Jaane Jaan from Intaquam (1969) and Ye Mera Dil from Don (1978).
