Salman Khan to repeat 'ek baar jo maine commitment kar di' dialogue in 'Radhe'?

Radhe, the unofficial sequel to Salman Khan’s 2008 hit Wanted will go back to the dialogue that made the film so popular with the masses. We are talking about the dialogue, ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment karli toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta hoon’ that became a catch line for Salman’s career.

Apparently Salman would be mouthing that rabble-rousing dialogue again in Radhe, provided he is allowed to.