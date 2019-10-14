Salman Khan to leave Mumbai residence 'Galaxy Apartments'?

This would indeed come as a shocker to Salman Khan fans, who consider the Mumbai residence at Galaxy Apartments a shrine to visit on his birthday and Eid every year. According to a reports, Salman was said to be moving out of his family home and shift to a posh locality where he intended to build a bigger crib.
However, fans need not worry, as a source close to the actor dismissed the rumours. "Salman isn’t going anywhere. These rumours (of him shifting out) keep recurring once in a while, but as always there’s no truth to it. Salman will never leave Galaxy Apartments. It is where he grew up and it is his home. Never mind if there isn’t enough space for him in the apartment, he is way too attached to his current home to contemplate a move," says the source, in a report by Deccan Chronicle.
"Bhai insists on staying with his family. He won’t go anywhere without his parents, and his parents are not willing to budge. Thankfully Bhai isn’t getting married anytime in the near future. Imagine if his wife had to be accommodated in that small apartment," says a close friend of the Bharat actor.
Meanwhile on work front, Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. As for the big screen he is all set for his action cop movie Dabangg 3. Apart from that he will also be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Radhe, scheduled for Eid 2020.
