Salman Khan to leave Mumbai residence 'Galaxy Apartments'?

This would indeed come as a shocker to Salman Khan fans, who consider the Mumbai residence at Galaxy Apartments a shrine to visit on his birthday and Eid every year. According to a reports, Salman was said to be moving out of his family home and shift to a posh locality where he intended to build a bigger crib.

However, fans need not worry, as a source close to the actor dismissed the rumours. "Salman isn’t going anywhere. These rumours (of him shifting out) keep recurring once in a while, but as always there’s no truth to it. Salman will never leave Galaxy Apartments. It is where he grew up and it is his home. Never mind if there isn’t enough space for him in the apartment, he is way too attached to his current home to contemplate a move," says the source, in a report by Deccan Chronicle.