Sultan Reunion: Anushka Sharma in Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release 'Radhe'?

Anushka Sharma who hasn't made any announcements on Bollywood front ever since her film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan tanked at the Box Office, could be making a return on the big screen very soon. According to reports, the actress is being considered as Salman Khan's leading lady in his Eid 2020 starrer Radhe.
The film's announcement happened recently, after the confusion over Khan's upcoming films, one being shelved-Inshallah that was to be made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead.
Now, the buzz suggests that the Sultan pair will reunite for this flick directed by Prabhu Dheva. As per a source mentioned in Desi Martini, "Prabhu Dheva's film has a female lead role wherein Anushka would fit very well. Probably, she has already been approached and has liked the role. All said and done, the modalities however yet remain to be finalized. As for the script, Prabhu Dheva has cracked it with his team of writers."
Radhe is said to be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film "The Outlaws". It revolves around a police officer who is assigned with the task of eliminating the underworld gang clashes within the city.
