Sultan Reunion: Anushka Sharma in Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release 'Radhe'?

Anushka Sharma who hasn't made any announcements on Bollywood front ever since her film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan tanked at the Box Office, could be making a return on the big screen very soon. According to reports, the actress is being considered as Salman Khan's leading lady in his Eid 2020 starrer Radhe.

The film's announcement happened recently, after the confusion over Khan's upcoming films, one being shelved-Inshallah that was to be made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead.