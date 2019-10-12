Anushka Sharma is all hearts and smiles after Virat breaks his personal best Test score

Overwhelmed with happiness and love, Anushka Sharma took to her social media to express her joy.
Virat Kohli on Friday slayed the South African bowlers on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Pune. The Indian captain completed his seventh double century in the Test series.
In the process, he also broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, for the most double centuries scored by an Indian in the longest format of the game.
Apart from this Kohli also completed 7000 runs in Test cricket. He now equals, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting’s record of scoring the most number of centuries as Test captain.
Left exhilarated with his perfomance, actress Anushka Sharma took to social media platform to express her love. She shared a picture of Virat on her Instagram and added heart emojis.
Apart from wife Anushka, other Bollywood stars also praised the Indian skipper.
Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to applaud for Kohli’s brilliant show
It is the responsibility of leading the team that motivates him to push his limits in testing conditions which eventually helped score big Test hundreds, said Kohli.
