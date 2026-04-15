Salman Khan Starrer Maatrubhumi Won't Get A Direct-To-OTT Release; Makers Committed To Get The Movie In Theatres

No Direct-To-OTT Release For Maatrubhumi | YouTube

Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, but it has been in the news for a few wrong reasons. Fans of the actor have been worried about the film's fate, and there has been a buzz on social media that the movie might get a direct-to-OTT release.

However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie is not getting a direct-to-OTT release, and the makers are committed to releasing it in theatres. A source told the portal, “Salman continues to be a mega star, and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It’s a film for the big screen and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved.”

An insider also said that people have a misconception that if a movie releases on OTT, there's no censorship, and that's why the makers of Maatrubhumi might premiere the movie on an OTT platform without facing any problem.

The insider added, "However, that’s not how it works. Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process, just like any theatrical film. So, even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film before it can be presented to the public.”

The portal had earlier reported that the Ministry of Defence had asked the makers to make a few changes in Maatrubhumi and had requested them not to mention China in the movie.

While there have been multiple reports on Maatrubhumi, neither Salman nor Apoorva has spoken up about it.

Maatrubhumi Release Date

Maatrubhumi was slated to release on April 17, 2026. But the film has been postponed, and the new release date has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Maatrubhumi might release in May or during the Independence Day weekend.