Maatrubhumi: Ministry Of Defence, Army Or CBFC Yet To Watch Salman Khan Starrer - Report

Maatrubhumi Delayed | YouTube

A few days ago, there were reports that Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi has undergone changes, and the makers have reshot 40% of the film. A report also claimed that the Ministry of Defence has requested the makers to not mention China in the movie. Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the film has been delayed, and the Ministry of Defence, the Army, or the CBFC has not yet watched it.

A source told the tabloid, “At this stage, after making the necessary changes, the team is trying to understand what would be the next steps to ensure its smooth release. No department, whether the Ministry of Defence, the Army, or the CBFC, has seen the film yet.”

The source also claimed that the film has not been rewritten from scratch or reshot. Only family sequences and love stories of a few supporting characters were shot during the Mumbai schedule.

“Now, the makers have shifted the film’s focus on family and relationships, making it a human drama. That said, a bit of the war portions have been retained. But if you remove references to China and Galwan, what is the conflict about? That’s the central question they’re grappling with,” added the source.

Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The movie was supposed to be based on the India-China conflict, which took place in 2020.

While there have been multiple reports about the film, neither Salman nor director Apoorva Lakhia has given any clarification on it. Some social media accounts are also speculating that maybe Maatrubhumi will get an OTT release. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Maatrubhumi Cast

Apart from Salman, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, and Abhilash Chaudhary. Salman’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. So, let’s wait and watch when the film will hit the big screens.