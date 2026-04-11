Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Undergoes Major Changes; Ministry Of Defence Doesn't Want China To Be Mentioned In Film: Report

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi | YouTube

Bollywood star Salman Khan and director Apporva Lakhia's film was titled Battle Of Galwan. The film was based on the India-China conflict that took place in 2020. However, a few weeks ago, the makers announced that the title of the movie is now Maatrubhumi. The film was slated to release on April 17, 2026, but has been postponed, and now, according to a report the film is undergoing major changes and was 40% reshot.

According to Bollywood Hungama, as the relations between India and China have improved recently, the Ministry of Defence had reservations about the content of Salman Khan starrer.

A source told the portal, “Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story. Accordingly, he reshot nearly 40% of the film as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions.”

The source further added, “One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn’t be mentioned in the film. This was communicated to the makers in advance. The cut of Maatrubhumi, which was submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China.”

Till now, neither Salman nor Apoorva has confirmed the report.

Maatrubhumi Release Date

Maatrubhumi, which also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role, was slated to release on April 17, 2026, but it has been postponed. There were reports that the film might hit the big screens in May, but there's no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Salman has signed Vamshi Paidipally's next film, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The movie is expected to start rolling this month. Reportedly, it will hit the big screens on Eid next year.