After Skipping Eid 2026, Salman Khan To Have A Release On Eid 2027: Report

Salman Khan To Have A Release On Eid 2027? | Instagram

Eid is a festival when moviegoers look forward to watching a Salman Khan film. Last year, Sikandar was released, and even though the movie didn't do well at the box office, the audience was expecting that maybe this year, a film starring the superstar would be released on Eid. But, Eid 2026 belonged to Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, there's good news for Salman's fans.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker wants his next film to release on Eid 2027. There have been reports that the actor will be seen in a movie directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, and he wants the film to be released on Eid next year.

A source said, "Salman Khan is in talks with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally to plan their schedules in a way that an Eid 2027 release becomes a reality. The producer-director duo is contemplating the option and plans to get back to Salman with a plan soon."

Further talking about the film, the source said, "It's a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery. Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him."

The pre-production of the untitled film has started, and the makers are planning to start rolling in April this year.

Nayanthara Opposite Salman Khan?

According to reports, Nayanthara might be starring opposite Salman in the film. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman currently has Matrubhoomi lined up, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. But, the title was changed a few days ago. The movie was supposed to release on April 17, 2026. but reportedly, it has been postponed. The new release date is not yet announced.

Meanwhile, a new song from the film titled Chand Dekh Lena was released on Thursday, and it is getting a good response.