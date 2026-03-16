'May War Rest In Peace': Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan's Title Changed To Maatrubhumi; Actor Shares New Poster

Battle of Galwan Title Changed To Maatrubhumi |

Salman Khan's next with director Apoorva Lakhia is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film was titled Battle Of Galwan, but now the title has been changed to Maatrubhumi. On Monday, Salman took to Instagram to share a new poster of the film, and reveal the new title.

The superstar captioned the post as, "May War Rest In Peace #Maatrubhumi (sic)." Check out the poster below...

Netizens React To New Poster & Title Maatrubhumi

Salman's fans are super happy with the new poster, and they are loving the new title as well. A fan commented, "This is what we expected (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhaijaan personality always on top (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Mind blowing post looking 👀 Awesome (sic)." Check out the comments below...