'Bhaiya Aur Bhaijaan Ek Saath': Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav Meets Salman Khan In Mumbai; Politician Shares Picture On Instagram

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav Meets Salman Khan | Instagram

Whenever a politician meets a Bollywood actor, their meeting surely makes it to the headlines, and that's what happened recently when Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav met superstar Salman Khan. Yadav took to Instagram to share a picture with Salman, and their photo has gone viral on social media. However, netizens are wondering why the two met.

Yadav captioned the picture as, "मुंबई मिलन! (Mumbai Milan)." Check out the post below...

The reason behind this meeting is not yet known. But, according to some reports, during this meeting Yadav enquired about the health of veteran writer and Salman's father, Salim Khan, who has been in the hospital for around a month now.

Netizens React To Salman Khan & Akhilesh Yadav's Picture

Well, netizens are surely curious to know why the politician met the actor, but they are also very happy to see them together. A netizen commented on the post, भैया और भाईजान एक साथ (Bhaiya and Bhaijaan together) (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "जब दो मजबूत शख्सियतें मिलती हैं, तो इतिहास बनता है। Hero meets a Hero (When two strong personalities meet, history is created. Hero meets a Hero) (sic)." Meanwhile, a netizen wants Salman to join politics, "Bhaiya Salman bhai ko ticket dedo UP election pakka jeet ke aiyein (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, which is slated to release on April 17, 2026. While there are reports that the film has been postponed, there's no official announcement about it from the makers. The teaser and a couple of songs from the film have been released, and they received a lukewarm response from the audience.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Salman will be seen in a film directed by South filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Reportedly, Nayanthara has been roped in to star opposite him. There are even reports of a film with Raj & DK, which will reportedly star Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. But, neither movie has been officially announced yet.