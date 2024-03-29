 Salman Khan Shares MAJOR Update On Dabangg 4: 'Jaise Hi Dono Bhai Ek Script Mein Lock Hojayengay..'
Salman Khan has shared an update on the fourth instalment of his popular 'Dabangg' franchise.

Updated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared an update on the fourth instalment of his popular 'Dabangg' franchise and said that the moment he and his brother, Arbaaz Khan, get together on one script, the movie will be made.

Salman was attending the premiere of the streaming film 'Patna Shuklla', produced by Arbaaz, where the star was asked about 'Dabangg 4'. The superstar replied: "Bahut jaldi, jaise hi dono bhai ek hi script main lock hojayengay. He wants to make something and I want to make something else. The moment one script is locked waisi hi 'Dabangg' release hojayegi (Very soon, as soon as the two brothers agree on a single script. He wants to make one thing, and I want to make something else. The moment one script is finalised, 'Dabangg' (4) will be released).

Salman heaped praise on Raveena, who made her Bollywood debut in the 1991 film 'Patthar ke Phool' starring the actor. 'Patna Shuklla' stars Raveena as Tanvi Shukla.

The actor said: "I have worked in 3-4 films with Raveena including 'Patthar ke Phool' and 'Andaz Apna Apna'. I have known her since our younger days. She did her first film with me. Now after so many years, Arbaaz is working with her. She is a very good actor and is a friend."

Salman wished her all the best and also her daughter Rasha, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled thriller.

The 'Wanted' star also shared that he has seen Arbaaz's 'Patna Shuklla', which he saw in the rough stage and will now see it on Disney+ Hotstar.

