Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Anant Ambani On His 31st Birthday

Bollywood Celebs Wish Anant Ambani On His Birthday |

Businessman and son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, celebrates his 31st birthday today (April 10, 2026). The celebrations of his birthday started a couple of days ago in Jamnagar, and many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others attended it. Now, many Bollywood celebrities have wished Anant Happy Birthday on social media.

Salman shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant (sic)."

Salman also shared another picture, in which Anant is carrying him on his back. The superstar captioned it as, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do….and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always (sic)."

Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do….and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2026

Sanjay Dutt tweeted a picture with Anant and wrote, "Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev (sic)."

Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me.

Happy birthday, God bless you!

Har Har… pic.twitter.com/3dtYYQrC9h — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 9, 2026

Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to wish Anant. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai (sic)." Check out his post below...

Ram Charan tweeted, "Happy Birthday Anant bhai !! Your journey and spirit are truly inspiring. Wishing you continued success, good health and happiness always (sic)."

Happy Birthday Anant bhai !!



Your journey and spirit are truly inspiring.



Wishing you continued success, good health and happiness always. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 9, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal also wish Anant a very Happy Birthday.