Anant Ambani Birthday: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lights Up With Mukesh & Nita Ambani's Son's Photos & Wishes– Watch VIDEO

Anant Ambani is set to celebrate his birthday on April 10, 2026, and the festivities have already begun. Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated ahead of the occasion, reportedly as a tribute to the Reliance Industries executive director. The bridge lit up in vibrant colours, drawing attention across the city.
Visuals showed Anant Ambani’s smiling photo displayed on the sea link, where he was seen wearing a black shirt, along with the message, "Happy Birthday Anant Ambani ji." The display later changed to another image of him in an orange outfit, accompanied by the caption "Anant Seva Foundation."
As the visuals went viral, many questioned whether the display was paid for. One user tweeted, "Why? Did they pay for this? Isn't this a marketing asset?" Another asked, "How is government property used for such private celebrations? Can I also put my face there?" One joked, "Gujarati rules Mumbai. No one did this even for Chhatrapati Maharaj!! cronyism at peak." Others reacted, "The rich can do anything," speculating that the Ambanis funded the display.
Celebs To Attend Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash
Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations in Jamnagar have drawn a star-studded guest list, with several Bollywood celebrities already arriving for the grand event. Confirmed attendees include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh. Other personalities like Orry and Agastya Nanda have also been spotted. The celebrations have turned into a major gathering of film industry names, with stars flying in via private jets, making it one of the most high-profile birthday events in the country.
Anant Ambani was born on April 10, 1995, in Mumbai. He is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and is closely involved in Reliance Industries’ business and philanthropic initiatives. He is also known for his deep interest in animal welfare and spiritual activities.