Anant Ambani Birthday: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lights Up With Mukesh & Nita Ambani's Son's Photos & Wishes– Watch VIDEO

Anant Ambani Birthday |

Anant Ambani is set to celebrate his birthday on April 10, 2026, and the festivities have already begun. Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated ahead of the occasion, reportedly as a tribute to the Reliance Industries executive director. The bridge lit up in vibrant colours, drawing attention across the city.

Visuals showed Anant Ambani’s smiling photo displayed on the sea link, where he was seen wearing a black shirt, along with the message, "Happy Birthday Anant Ambani ji." The display later changed to another image of him in an orange outfit, accompanied by the caption "Anant Seva Foundation."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday.



Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st… pic.twitter.com/0AaK4FRWFz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2026

As the visuals went viral, many questioned whether the display was paid for. One user tweeted, "Why? Did they pay for this? Isn't this a marketing asset?" Another asked, "How is government property used for such private celebrations? Can I also put my face there?" One joked, "Gujarati rules Mumbai. No one did this even for Chhatrapati Maharaj!! cronyism at peak." Others reacted, "The rich can do anything," speculating that the Ambanis funded the display.

Why? Did they pay for this? Isn't this a marketing asset? — Ranjeet Sood (@Ranjeet18) April 9, 2026

From when government stated using govt infrastructure to celebrate personal birthdays ? — Asif Khan (@Asif_Khan_314) April 9, 2026

How is government property used for such private celebrations? Can I also put my face there? — 👑 QueenM👑 (@livingaj8ke) April 9, 2026

Who paid money for that..?? — Rakesh (@Rakesh_s8) April 9, 2026

Gujarati rules Mumbai 😃 No one did this even for Chhatrapati Maharaj!! cronyism at peak — mogli (@NiikeshR) April 9, 2026

Celebs To Attend Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations in Jamnagar have drawn a star-studded guest list, with several Bollywood celebrities already arriving for the grand event. Confirmed attendees include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh. Other personalities like Orry and Agastya Nanda have also been spotted. The celebrations have turned into a major gathering of film industry names, with stars flying in via private jets, making it one of the most high-profile birthday events in the country.

Anant Ambani was born on April 10, 1995, in Mumbai. He is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and is closely involved in Reliance Industries’ business and philanthropic initiatives. He is also known for his deep interest in animal welfare and spiritual activities.