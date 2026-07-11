Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For ₹3.5 Crore; Deal Registered In July | File Pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold his apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West for Rs 3.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by The Free Press Journal from CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The transaction pertains to Flat No. 1401 in Shiv Asthan Heights, located on 16th Road, Bandra (West). The agreement for sale was executed in June 2026, while the property was officially registered on July 9, 2026.

The apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces—one on the ground floor and another on the first podium level of the building.

As per the valuation documents, on the said property a stamp duty payment of Rs 21 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 was made.

The buyers are Munira Akberali Dandawala, Akberali Dandawala, and Zehra Mahdiali Dandawala, all residents of Bandra (West), according to the registered agreement.

The property forms part of the Shiv-Asthan (Khar) Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. The agreement states that the transfer includes Khan's rights, title and interest in the residential apartment along with the associated share certificate and the two parking spaces.

The transaction adds to a series of high-value real estate deals in Mumbai's western suburbs, with Bandra West continuing to remain one of the city's most sought-after residential micro-markets due to its premium location, celebrity residents and limited housing supply.