'Salman Khan Wali Zindagi Jee Raha Hoon': Jay Bhanushali's Hilarious Reply To 'Do You Have A Girlfriend?' Goes Viral After Divorce From Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali's Hilarious Reply To 'Do You Have A Girlfriend?' Goes Viral After Divorce From Mahhi Vij |

While many celebrities are enjoying Mumbai's monsoon, some seem to be feeling the blues over being single. Television actor Jay Bhanushali is one of them. During a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, a fan asked him, "Do you have girlfriend?" Jay responded with a witty yet heartfelt reply.

Sharing a photo of himself with his hand covering his eyes, Jay captioned it while responding to the question, saying, "Kyun dukhti nas daba rahe ho." He further added, "Emraan Hashmi ke Mausam mein Salman Khan wali zinagi jee raha hun."

Another fan asked Jay, "A beach or a mountain person?" To this, the actor replied, "Beach always," while sharing a clip of himself relaxing on a yacht. When another user asked, "What's your favourite song please tell me," Jay responded, "4U by Maanu."

Jay Bhanushali was previously married to actress Mahhi Vij. After months of speculation, the couple officially announced their separation in January 2026, ending their 14-year marriage. In a joint statement, they clarified that the decision was mutual, stressing that there was "no villain" and "no negativity" behind the split. While the exact reason for their divorce has not been disclosed, Jay and Mahhi said they would continue to co-parent their three children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, and remain committed to putting their family first.

Earlier this year, Mahhi got emotional while speaking about her separation from Jay Bhanushali on Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show Tum Ho Naa. Stressing that there is no bitterness between them, she said, "Jay is my best friend right now, and he is my family." She further added, "Humlog abhi bhi family ki tarha jude hue hain ek dusre ke liye," revealing that both families continue to share a close bond despite the separation. Mahhi also shared that her father still visits Jay's home for tea, while Jay frequently visits her family as well, highlighting that they have maintained a cordial relationship after parting ways.