'Salman Khan Se Panga Nahi Liya Hota Toh...': Sona Mohapatra Takes Sarcastic Dig At Actor While Celebrating 20 Years In Music - VIDEO |

Singer Sona Mohapatra has taken a sarcastic dig at Salman Khan while reflecting on her 20-year journey as a professional music artist. In her recent social media post, the singer revisited her past disagreements with the Bollywood superstar, recalled the online harassment she faced after criticising him and questioned whether missing out on certain Bollywood opportunities was really something she should regret.

Sona Mohapatra also questioned why people associate success with proximity to powerful personalities. "I don't know why people think being around power is success, as though entering somebody else's kingdom is a bigger achievement than building your own," she said in the video. Recalling her 2016 disagreement with Salman Khan, Sona said she had called out the actor after his controversial comparison between the exhaustion of shooting a film and the experience of a woman who had suffered a traumatic ordeal. She claimed that this led to violent threats, explicit morphed images and abusive messages targeting her and her family.

20 years in music. 10 years since I called out Salman Khan. And now ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ arrives in a film about our soldiers’ sacrifices! Bollywood, you do write the strangest punchlines. To everyone who mourned my lost career… save your condolences, I continue to have a gr8 1:)) https://t.co/5PTZ5WiKjQ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 17, 2026

Sona also recalled criticising Salman in 2019 over his remarks about Priyanka Chopra choosing marriage over his film and his reported dismissal of Katrina Kaif. Taking another sarcastic dig at him, she said, "Yes yes, wo shirt nikal ke being a knight in shining armor for your own savior complex is not impressing me currently."

She added that people had repeatedly told her that her Bollywood career could have been different had she not taken on Salman. Recalling their comments, she said, "So na, you're so talented. Salman Khan se panga nahi liya hota to imagine your Bollywood career."

Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Salman's 'Teri Sexy Beauty'

Sona then recalled Instagram algorithm showing her Salman's 'Teri Sexy Beauty' song from his Maatrubhumi movie. Taking a sarcastic dig at the track, she said, "Our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an aeroplane and suddenly I remember those condolences. This is the artistic universe I missed out on, is it?" She sarcastically added, "Yahan dus aur gaane gaa leti toh mera jeevan safal ho jaata?"

Recalling her achievements and making it clear that she has no regrets about choosing her own path, Sona said, "Don't worry about me. I was busy living it up: 20 years of music, madness, and adventures on my own terms, speaking my mind." She thanked her supporters and added that she would continue speaking her mind, saying, "Yes I'll probably still be saying things that I'm not supposed to, because some habits are just worth keeping."