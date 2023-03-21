 Salman Khan returns as a singer with Jee Rahe The Hum; Shehnaaz Gill says 'I'm falling in love with...'
The superstar is being hailed by the audience for demonstrating 'pure love' with no cringeworthy scenes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde | Photo File

Superstar Salman Khan is back to singing after a considerable gap and how can it not win hearts? The actor recently treated fans with his latest romantic number ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’ from his upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared the video post announcing the song's arrival. He captioned it, “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure 🤣 …#JeeRaheTheHum #30DaysToKBKJ”

Check out his post here:

Fans and celebs are impressed by his vocals

With this new addition to his romantic tracks, the actor has not just filled the air with love but also forced everyone to shower abundant praises on him. As soon as the video was posted, fans began expressing their joy at receiving this new track.

A user wrote, “Never ending love aur jaha bhaijaan ki baat aati hai waha puri duniya sirf ek hi naam batati hai #salmankhan can’t wait more to see #kisikabhaikisikijaan love you inspiration.”

Another user commented, “In the Era of remake and nudity Salman Khan is giving classic and soulful Music Only pure melody.”

Let us tell you, Salman Khan looks handsome and cool as always in this song too. Everyone is lauding the actor for showcasing true romance on the screen with no cringy or vulgar element.

Even actress Shehnaaz Gill who is his co-star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan loved the vocals of Salman Khan. She was quick to tweet and tell how she feels about the new song. In a tweet, the Punjabi girl wrote, “I guess I’m falling in love with this song.”

Well, no bout why fans are going gaga over this track. While others are offering remakes in today’s era, the actor chose to impress us by singing an original.

Salman Khan’s Professional Front

On the work front, he is all set to appear in the upcoming releases, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 next.

Furthermore. it was reported that the actor has been approached project produced by Aamir Khan.

