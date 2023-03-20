Photos: Mumbai Police tightens security outside Salman Khan's Bandra house

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
After multiple death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi, the superstar has received yet another anonymous one via e-mail
Following the incident, the security outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai has been tightened
Police officials are keeping a constant watch outside his house
As per reports, the Bandra Piolice Station has also filed a case under the section 506(2), 120(b) & 34 of IPC, stating criminal conspiracy against the actor
Reportedly, Mumbai Police had also booked jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg on March 18, for repeatedly sending threat emails to Salman
While his fans are worried for the actor's safety, they are sure Salman Khan can manage these threats
His upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is all set to release on the occasion of Eid, this year
He will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in this film. Several popular names like Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Abdu Rozik are also a part of the film
