Salman Khan Recreates His Iconic 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' Hook Step, Leaves Crowd Cheering & Whistling- VIDEO

Salman Khan Recreates His Iconic 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' Hook Step, Leaves Crowd Cheering & Whistling |

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently doing the rounds on the internet. The clip shows the actor performing his iconic song, 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din', with everyone around him cheering and whistling throughout his energetic performance.

In the video, Salman is seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with denim jeans. He completes his look with a brown jacket and a French-style hat. The clip begins with the actor performing the popular hook step from the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi song 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din'. Those around him can be heard cheering and whistling as Salman effortlessly grooves to the track.

However, it is unclear when the video was recorded and whether the footage is recent or old. The exact location of the celebration, the occasion, and details about the party where Salman was seen dancing have also not been revealed. Hence, the context and date of the viral video remain unverified.

Salman Khan's next big-screen outing is his yet-untitled pan-India action entertainer with Nayanthara, tentatively known as SVC63. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film marks Salman and Nayanthara's first collaboration with the filmmaker. The makers have locked an Eid 2027 theatrical release for the much-awaited project, which is being mounted on a large scale. Salman and Nayanthara have already begun shooting for the film, with further schedules planned as production progresses. While details about the complete cast and the film's storyline are being kept under wraps, the combination of Salman, Nayanthara and Vamshi Paidipally has already generated considerable buzz among fans.

On the television front, Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which will premiere on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. The makers have already released promos featuring Salman, including one teasing the mysterious "Ek Vardaan" twist.