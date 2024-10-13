Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Popular politician Baba Siddique’s death has taken the political and entertainment fraternities by storm. The politician, who was shot dead by two assailants yesterday (12th of October) near his residence in Bandra, shared a great bond with Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan.

Media reports suggest that Salman cancelled the shoot of his show Bigg Boss 18 and rushed to Leelavati hospital in Bandra upon learning of Baba Siddique’s death. It is also said that the actor’s security has tightened following this incident and that the actor has been advised to not visit the hospital.

However, Salman was spotted outside the politician’s residence today. While the actor looked shattered, he was followed by his security guard Shera and was also mobbed by the media on his way to the late Baba Siddique’s residence.

Reports also suggested that the actor was unable to sleep the whole night yesterday and kept contacting Baba’s son Zeeshan to check on him.

For the uninformed, Lawerence Bishnoi has taken responsibility of the assassination of Baba Siddique.