 Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Salman Khan was spotted outside the residence of the late Baba Siddique today. The politician was assassinated by three assailants last night.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Popular politician Baba Siddique’s death has taken the political and entertainment fraternities by storm. The politician, who was shot dead by two assailants yesterday (12th of October) near his residence in Bandra, shared a great bond with Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan.

Read Also
Shilpa Shetty Looks Devastated After Baba Siddique's Death, Leaves Lilavati Hospital With Raj Kundra...
article-image

Media reports suggest that Salman cancelled the shoot of his show Bigg Boss 18 and rushed to Leelavati hospital in Bandra upon learning of Baba Siddique’s death. It is also said that the actor’s security has tightened following this incident and that the actor has been advised to not visit the hospital.

However, Salman was spotted outside the politician’s residence today. While the actor looked shattered, he was followed by his security guard Shera and was also mobbed by the media on his way to the late Baba Siddique’s residence.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Clue To Baba Siddique's Sensational Murder Lies In A Mysterious Pamphlet Circulated...
article-image

Reports also suggested that the actor was unable to sleep the whole night yesterday and kept contacting Baba’s son Zeeshan to check on him.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow
Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba Siddique
Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba Siddique
Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week
Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

For the uninformed, Lawerence Bishnoi has taken responsibility of the assassination of Baba Siddique.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba...

Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba...

Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...

'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her...

'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her...