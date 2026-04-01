Salman Khan Puts Ring On Middle Finger To Avoid Nazar At Mumbai Event; Netizen Says, 'Biggest Star Fighting Nazar, Iconic Failure'

Salman Khan’s ‘Anti-Nazar’ Ring Moment Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the grand opening ceremony of the President Cup 2026, held in Thane on Tuesday, March 31. Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

Salman Khan’s ‘Anti-Nazar’ Ring Moment Goes Viral

In one such clip, Salman was seen taking out a ring with a blue gemstone from his pocket and wearing it on his middle finger, a gesture believed to ward off negative energy, similar to his iconic turquoise bracelet, which is rooted in his family tradition.

Reacting to the video, an X user commented, "Salman Khan doing the most to dodge buri nazar by putting the ring on his middle finger. Not even subtle anymore. The evil eye probably saw that and said “never mind, I’m good” Bollywood’s biggest star fighting nazar with the international sign of disrespect. Iconic failure."

Check out the video:

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The user humorously mocks Salman by joking that while he is trying to protect himself from buri nazar by wearing a gemstone ring, putting it on his middle finger unintentionally makes it look like he is showing the evil eye, an insulting gesture instead.

Work Front

Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (earlier titled Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film was initially scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, though reports suggest the date may change due to reshoots and approvals.

Salman also recently announced a new project to be produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, with Nayanthara cast as the female lead.

However, further details about the film have not yet been revealed publicly.

The actor was last seen in Sikandar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Sanjay Kapoor, and Prateik Babbar, among others.