Salman Khan & Nayanthara's Action Film Titled Monster, Actor Takes On More Stunts After Body Double Suffers Heart Attack: Report

Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s upcoming action film with Telugu producer Dil Raju has reportedly been titled Monster. The Vamshi Paidipally-directorial, which marks Salman’s first collaboration with Dil Raju, is being planned as a large-scale pan-India release.

According to a report in Filmfare, the makers have finalised Monster as the title, with an official announcement on social media expected soon. The film is being developed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and is eyeing an Eid 2027 theatrical release.

The project, presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, is co-produced by Shirish, Kuldeep Rathore and Rafi Kazi. Nayanthara has been cast opposite Salman Khan in the film.

Salman takes on more action work

The production has reportedly faced an unexpected setback after Salman’s body double suffered a heart attack. With the stunt performer temporarily unable to participate, Salman is said to have taken on a larger portion of the action sequences himself.

The actor has often been associated with performing his own stunts, and sources close to the production reportedly claim that he is keen to keep the shoot moving despite the disruption.

“Salman is completely hands-on right now. He doesn’t want the schedule to lose momentum,” a source close to the sets informed the news portal.

The actor is reportedly balancing the demanding schedule of the upcoming with preparations for his other upcoming projects, making this a particularly busy period in his career.

Given the scale of the action sequences being planned, the production team is also understood to be strengthening safety measures on set. The makers are reportedly looking for additional stunt support as filming continues.

Meanwhile, from September, Salman will also be seen hosting the 20th season of Bigg Boss Hindi. He is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi with Chitrangda Singh. A couple of months back, there were reports that the film was facing issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. However, the makers had issued a statement clarifying that the film had not been submitted to the CBFC.