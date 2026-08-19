Prabhas-Vivek Oberoi Vs Salman Khan Box Office Clash Is On; Spirit Not Getting Delayed, Will Release During Eid 2027 Along With SVC63

Spirit Vs Salman Khan's SVC63 | Instagram

Earlier this year, the makers of Spirit announced that their film would hit the big screens on March 5, 2027, which is Eid weekend. A few months ago, Salman Khan also announced that his upcoming movie with Vamshi Paidipally (SVC63) will be released on Eid 2027. While the exact release date of SVC63 has not yet been announced, it might be Salman Vs Prabhas at the box office during the Eid weekend next year.

Recently, there were reports that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial might be postponed. However, a T-Series spokesperson told Times Now that Spirit is on track and it will release on March 5, 2027. The spokesperson said, "There is absolutely no change to the announced release date. We are working as per schedule and are gearing up to bring the film to audiences worldwide on March 5, 2027."

So, for now, Spirit is all set to clash with Salman's film during Eid weekend. The former also stars Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

SVC63 Release Date Announcement

In April this year, Salman shared a BTS video and announced the release date of the film. He tweeted, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar…… Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha (sic)."

Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……

Patience, thoda sa sabar……

Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,

Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha 🙏#Nayanthara… pic.twitter.com/nMGrfOj3DF — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 24, 2026

The movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. It will be her second Bollywood film.

Salman's fans are excited for SVC63 as the actor's last few releases failed to make a mark at the box office, and even his fans were upset with the content. So, the expectations from Vamshi Paidipally's directorial are quite high.

Prabhas Fans Excited For Spirit

Meanwhile, Prabhas' fans are also very excited about Spirit, as it marks his first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.