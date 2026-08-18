Aamir Khan Extends Best Wishes To 'Brothers' Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt & Turki Alalshikh Ahead Of 7 Dogs Release

Actor Aamir Khan has thrown his support behind 7 Dogs ahead of its theatrical release in India on August 21. He shared the trailer of the international action film on social media and sent a special message to Turki Alalshikh, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Addressing the trio as his “brothers”, Aamir Khan wished the team success ahead of the film's release. The Lagaan actor wrote, “Wishing my brothers Turki, Sanju and Salman. All the best for 7 Dogs film on 21st August in Cinemas.”

Hrithik Roshan Also Supports 7 Dogs

Aamir was not the only Bollywood star to show his support for the project. Hrithik Roshan also shared a post about 7 Dogs.

The social media posts come soon after the release of the film's trailer, which has attracted considerable attention from audiences. The trailer showcases large-scale action and brings together actors from several film industries, creating interest among fans ahead of the theatrical release.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt Lead International Cast

7 Dogs features a mix of Egyptian, Indian and international stars. Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz headline the film alongside Salman and Sanjay.

The cast also includes international names such as Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito and Martin Lawrence.

The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo known for Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The project has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh.

7 Dogs Set for August 21 Release in India

The film is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres on August 21 and will be released in both Hindi and English. Its international cast, ambitious action sequences and cross-industry collaboration have made it one of the notable releases to watch out for.