7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt Join Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz & Others In This Global Action Spectacle; Film To Release On August 21

The wait is over for fans of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, as the trailer of 7 Dogs has been unveiled, offering a first look at the two Bollywood superstars in an ambitious international action spectacle. The film is set to release in Indian theatres in Hindi and English on August 21.

While Egyptian stars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz lead the film’s central narrative, Salman and Sanjay add major star power to the ensemble. Their presence is likely to be one of the biggest talking points for Indian audiences, especially given their long history of working together.

The two actors have previously shared the screen in films including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). They reunited more recently for AP Dhillon’s track Old Money. With 7 Dogs, the duo now returns in a much larger international action setup.

The trailer introduces a world of crime, danger and high-octane action, with the story revolving around a powerful crime syndicate known as 7 Dogs and a dangerous new drug called Pink Lady.

The story reportedly follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who arrests Ghali Abu Dawood, a senior figure within the criminal organisation. However, the situation takes a complicated turn when the syndicate resurfaces a year later with plans to transport the new drug across the Middle East. Khalid is then forced to work with Ghali, who has extensive knowledge of the organisation and its operations.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, 7 Dogs comes from the filmmakers behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The film has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh, who also serves as its producer.

The project has also brought together an impressive international cast. Alongside Salman, Sanjay, Karim and Ahmed, the film features Monica Bellucci, Martin Lawrence and Giancarlo Esposito, while Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang are also part of the ensemble.

The action is another major attraction. The film’s stunt work has been developed with the involvement of 87Eleven, the action and stunt company associated with the John Wick franchise. Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, has led the action design.

Produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season, 7 Dogs brings together talent from India, Egypt, Europe and Hollywood.

For Indian audiences, however, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who are once again sharing screen space.