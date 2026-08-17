'She Has Our Hearts Forever...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Mourns Death Of Pet Cat Miri

Kiran Rao Remembers Late Cat Miri | Instagram

Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and son Azad Rao Khan were clicked outside a pet clinic in Mumbai on Saturday. They looked distressed, and Azad was also seen crying. Everyone was wondering what happened, and netizens speculated that their pet died. Well, their pet cat died, and Kiran took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a note for the cat, Miri.

She wrote, "Miri Cat left us yesterday to bask in eternal sunshine and have an endless supply of birds and critters to chase. She was one hella cool cat."

Kiran recollected that Miri liked to drink from nice glasses, and she used the elevator to go up and down the building.

The filmmaker added, "She had the softest-ever coat, and generously collected her hafta of scratches and brushing from all of us and anyone who passed through the house. And what she loved doing most was lying around in dappled sunlight, stretched out like the queen that she was… She has our hearts forever. Miri is now resting in peace on our farm, surrounded by birdsong."

Aamir, Kiran, Azad's Viral Video

On Saturday, their video had gone viral on social media, and fans were worried about what had happened. With Kiran's post, it is clear why the Khan family looked so sad while at the pet clinic.

We are sure that it is surely a difficult time for the family, as they have lost their beloved cat.

Aamir Khan Movies

On the work front, Aamir's production venture Batwara 1947 was released on Friday, and it had a low weekend at the box office. The Sunny Deol starrer earned Rs. 26.50 crore net at the box office in India during its first weekend, which is surely a disappointing number.

When it comes to his acting projects, Aamir will reportedly be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkara.