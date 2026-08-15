'Maybe Lost His Pet': Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Look Distressed, Son Azad Spotted Crying Outside Pet Clinic In Mumbai; Netizens React - Watch Video

Aamir Khan, Kiran, Azad At Pet Clinic In Mumbai | Instagram

On Saturday, Aamir Khan, along with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, and son, Azad Rao Khan, was spotted at a pet clinic in Mumbai. They were clicked while leaving the clinic, and the actor was holding a cat carrier basket. In the video, which has made its way to social media, Aamir and Kiran looked distressed, while Azad was seen crying.

Netizens are speculating that their pet may have died or may not be well. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Azad's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "His pet dog or cat is not well, I guess (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Might be some pet lost its life. Sad (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Pakka koi pet 🐕 hai ✅ wo marr gaya honga ✅💯 isliye Aamir bhai ka beta ro raha hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Till now, neither Aamir nor Kiran has shared any statement about their pet passing away or not being well.

Aamir Khan Movies

Meanwhile, Aamir's production venture, Batwara 1947, was released on Friday, and it received mixed-to-positive reviews. However, the Sunny Deol starrer failed to take a good opening at the box office and collected only Rs. 5.75 crore. It needs to show a jump during the weekend.

Aamir has not yet announced his next film as a lead. However, reportedly, the actor will be seen in a movie titled Lalkaara, which will revolve around the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, with Aamir playing the role of legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Batwara 1947 and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going."