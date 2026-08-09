'If Your Intent Is To Promote Negativity...': Preity Zinta SLAMS Viral Video Suggesting She 'Ignored' Aamir Khan

Actress Preity Zinta has clarified a brief moment involving Aamir Khan during the promotions of Batwara 1947 after a paparazzi video sparked speculation that she had ignored the actor. Calling out the way the video was presented, she said there was no awkwardness between them and explained that she simply did not notice Aamir at the time.

The video, filmed during a promotional appearance for the upcoming film in Mumbai, shows Preity stepping out of her vanity van and asking the photographers, “One minute, guys, where do I have to go?” After they point her in a direction, she walks away.

Aamir Khan can be seen standing near his vanity van at the time. However, the two do not interact in the footage. The paparazzi account subsequently shared the clip with the caption, “Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?” The post prompted Preity to respond directly in the comments.

“This kind of clickbait content is not cool. I didn't see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some shots inside and then catch a flight for Batwara 1947 promotions. Next time please don't expect me to stop and take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir, so this is not in good taste (sic),” she wrote.

Preity and Aamir are currently promoting Batwara 1947. While Preity plays a pivotal role role in the film, Aamir has produced it under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The project is also significant for the actress as it marks her return to the big screen after an eight-year gap.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapur and Khushi Hajare.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.