Aamir Khan Threat Probe: Sweden IP, VPN & Tor Browser Used To Mask Identity In Bishnoi Gang Audio Message | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai: A Sweden-based IP address was recently used to send a threatening audio message in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to Aamir Khan, the probe has revealed. According to media reports, the sender is believed to have used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and the Tor browser to conceal their identity. Investigators believe the sender used anonymising tools to mask the source of the communication, complicating efforts to identify those responsible.

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The alleged threat was issued following the actor’s third marriage. Sources said the audio message, allegedly sent in the name of Arzu Bishnoi, accused Khan of promoting “love jihad” and claimed that his actions were against Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma.

A Facebook post allegedly issued in the names of Arzu and Tyson Bishnoi had also surfaced on social media, carrying similar threats.

According to sources, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet. However, police have initiated a preliminary inquiry and are tracing the exact origin of the message. Earlier, celebrities, including comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Salman Khan, had also received threats allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang. Authorities are examining the authenticity of the latest threats and the social media posts.