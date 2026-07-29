Vasai Cop Caught On Camera Demanding Hafta & Assaulting Egg Stall Owner; Video Goes Viral | AI

​Vasai: Despite frequent allegations, viral videos, and disciplinary actions against police personnel, extortion and extortion-related harassment continue unchecked. In a recent incident from Vasai, a police officer was caught on camera allegedly demanding a illegal monthly bribe (hafta) from a roadside food stall owner and physically assaulting him when he resisted.

Sheikh Beaten for Failing to Pay More

​The victim, identified as Mohammad Saiful Sheikh, runs an egg bhurji stall at Sativali Bhoyadapada in Vasai East. According to Sheikh, a police officer demanded an upfront sum of ₹15,000 along with a recurring monthly fee of ₹3,000 to allow him to operate his stall on the street.

​Sheikh claimed that despite having already paid the initial ₹15,000, the officer kept pressing for more money. When Sheikh was unable to fulfill the ongoing demands, the officer verbally abused him and kicked and punched him in full public view on the street.

Victim Approaches Police for Justice

​A video capturing the violent assault was recorded by the stall owner and has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage among local residents. In the video documentation provided to authorities, the victim has named the officer and specified the police outpost where he is posted.

​Following the assault, Sheikh approached the police to lodge a formal complaint and seek justice.

​"If I was violating any rules, I was ready to pay a official legal fine," Sheikh stated. "Why was I brutally beaten and verbally abused on the street instead? Strict action must be taken against the officer involved."

​Local residents and netizens have joined in demanding strict disciplinary and legal action against the accused police personnel to curb such abuse of power.

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