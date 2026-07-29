Bandra Bandstand's Central Garden Being Consistently Shut Ignites MMB's Inspection, Officer Met With Locked Gate |

Mumbai: A physical inspection conducted by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has confirmed that members of the public are being routinely barred from entering the Central Garden on the Bandra Bandstand promenade, even during its stipulated visiting hours, following an investigation triggered by a local civic activist.

Activist Wrote to Port Officer

​The matter came to light after Humanity World Foundation's founder-director Shiraz Ahmed wrote to regional port officer Captain C. J. Lepande highlighted that the garden was being kept locked for major parts of the day by the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT) - private neighbourhood trust tasked with maintaining the space. ​The inspection, carried out on July 23 by the Bandra Port Inspector, revealed that security personnel employed by the trust have been keeping the public facility locked and denying entry to visitors, senior citizens and families with young children.

In his letter dated July 21, Ahmed questioned whether the MMB had officially authorised the BBRT to regulate access or lock the gates, demanding certified copies of any legal provisions, notifications or policy agreements granting such authority.

Port Inspector Verified Allegations

​"A public garden is meant for the benefit and enjoyment of all citizens without discrimination. Restricting public access without lawful authority defeats the very purpose of maintaining such public space," Ahmed stated in his letter, requesting the immediate removal of illegal locks and the restoration of unrestricted public entry.

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​Taking cognizance of the complaint, Captain Lepande issued an official directive on July 22 to the Port Inspector, instructing an immediate site visit to verify the allegations and submit a factual report. ​The Port Inspector’s official report following a physical inspection of the Bandstand Promenade site, confirmed the activist's allegations.

MMB to Extend Timings & Take Action

​The inspection report noted that security personnel appointed by the BBRT had actively locked the main entrance gate, keeping the public garden closed. It highlighted that although a noticeboard displayed outside by the BBRT specified fixed daily hours for children and citizens, ordinary members of the public were systematically turned away even during those designated open hours.

Following the MMB Port Inspector's submission along with photographic evidence of the trust's timing board, MMB is said to be working on extending the time limit and ensuring that the new timing for garden access is strictly maintained. According to internal sources, the maritime authority is also planning to take action against the residents' association for closing the public place for citizens.

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