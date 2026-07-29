BMC Defends Using Sion Hospital CT Part To Fix Jogeshwari Trauma Machine Amid Patient Crisis | AI

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that a compatible component from the non-functional CT scan machine at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital) was temporarily used to restore a similar machine at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital, saying the decision was taken in the larger public interest.

Sion Machine Served 8 Years

According to the civic body, the CT scanner at Sion Hospital was installed in 2016 and played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, performing nearly 100 CT scans daily under exceptionally demanding conditions. After completing its three-year warranty and a subsequent five-year Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC), the machine completed eight years of service. The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) later declined to renew the CMC, rendering the scanner non-functional and making it eligible for scrapping.

The clarification comes after The Free Press Journal had reported that the Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital's CT scanner remained non-functional for nearly four months, forcing doctors to refer 25-30 patients requiring CT scans every day to other civic hospitals. The report had highlighted that the delay was caused by the need to import a replacement component, prompting the BMC to explore an alternative solution by salvaging a compatible spare part from the defunct Sion Hospital CT scanner. The machine was subsequently restored, bringing relief to trauma patients, particularly during the monsoon season when emergency cases typically increase.

Identical Scanner Failed at Jogeshwari

Meanwhile, an identical CT scanner at the Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital also became non-functional. The technical agency responsible for maintaining the equipment recommended temporarily using a compatible component from the defunct Sion Hospital scanner to restore services at the earliest.

BMC said the exercise was carried out under technical supervision and in a transparent manner, stressing that the decision was intended to ensure optimal utilisation of available public resources and minimise disruption to patient care until a permanent solution is put in place.

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